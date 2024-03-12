ADVERTISEMENT
Enioluwa Adeoluwa ventures into film production with debut series 'All of Us'

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The film has an all star-cast that includes Shaffy Bello, Iyabo Ojo, Yemi Solade, Kate Henshaw, and Jemima Osunde, among others.

His debut project, a high-school-based limited series titled All of Us, is set to premiere in the summer of 2024.

Enioluwa, known for his dynamic presence both on-screen and online, embarks on this new journey with a focus on expanding his creative horizons and engaging more deeply with his audience.

The series, written by Emmanuel ‘Mannie’ Oiseomaye with Orire Nwani as director, delves into the intricate tapestry of secondary school life, touching on themes such as friendship, sexual assault, and the various challenges and triumphs of adolescence.

All of Us boasts an ensemble cast that includes a group of rising stars, as well as established talents from the film industry such as Shaffy Bello, Iyabo Ojo, Yemi Solade, Kate Henshaw, and Jemima Osunde, among others.

Enioluwa's decision to venture into long-form film production reflects his ambitious nature and a keen desire to explore and harness all facets of his creativity. "I never want to rest on my oars. I need to improve and push myself every year," Enioluwa remarked. His aspiration to create meaningful, impactful work that resonates with audiences and stands the test of time is evident in this bold new project.

The announcement of All of Us was made on Enioluwa's Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt message that encapsulated his mixed feelings of excitement and apprehension: "Doing it Scared. Unsure. Afraid. But doing it anyway." This venture not only marks Enioluwa's debut in long-form production but also signifies his commitment to challenging himself and enriching the Nigerian entertainment landscape.

Fans and followers of Enioluwa Adeoluwa are eagerly anticipating the release of All of Us, as it promises to be a significant addition to the canon of Nigerian cinema, offering a fresh perspective on the experiences that shape our formative years.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

