Nollywood movie star Eniola Badmus has denied the reports that she was one of the victims of the Lekki Tollgate gun attack on Monday, October, 20, 2020.

There were unconfirmed reports that Badmus was shot during the violent crackdown by security operatives at the Lekki toll gate.

The movie star on her Instagram, set the record straight and said she is hale and hearty although shattered by the event.

Eniola Badmus says she is hale and hearty [Instagram/EnoilaBadmus]

"Against all speculations about me being shot or dead at the unspeakable incident that happened at the toll gate a few hours ago, I would like to inform you guys that I Eniola Badmus is hale and hearty. I couldn’t make it there today to lend my voice on the #endsars movement," she wrote.

"But in truth, I am broken and scattered to see what my country has become. We are tired and it’s becoming one time too many, how is it wrong to demand for our right/ expectations and be killed at it. How? We won't forget this day - 20.10.2020 in a long time."

Badmus' post is coming on the heels of the attack which took place at the Lekki Tollgate axis of the #EndSars protest in Lagos.

The protesters were attacked by security operatives during a violent crackdown.