EFCC parades socialites and owners of Lagos nightclub Buzzbar for alleged internet fraud
The Lagos big boys were arrested at their respective homes in June.
According to the EFCC, Sumbo Winfunke and Amandianeze Odenigbo were involved in a multi-million fraud in the United States of America.
They were paraded on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the commission's office in Lagos.
Winfunke and Odenigbo popularly known as Summy and Armani respectively, were arrested last week at their residence in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.
Winfunke is married to socialite Tania Omotayo and they have a daughter together.
