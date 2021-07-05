RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

EFCC parades socialites and owners of Lagos nightclub Buzzbar for alleged internet fraud

Odion Okonofua

The Lagos big boys were arrested at their respective homes in June.

Lagos big boys Amandianeze Odenigbo and Sumbo Winfunke [Instagram/Armani4Real]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has paraded the owners of popular Lagos nightclub Buzzbar for alleged internet fraud.

According to the EFCC, Sumbo Winfunke and Amandianeze Odenigbo were involved in a multi-million fraud in the United States of America.

They were paraded on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the commission's office in Lagos.

Sumbo Winfunke and Amandianeze Odenigbo
Sumbo Winfunke and Amandianeze Odenigbo Pulse Nigeria

Winfunke and Odenigbo popularly known as Summy and Armani respectively, were arrested last week at their residence in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

Winfunke is married to socialite Tania Omotayo and they have a daughter together.

