EFCC arrests 2 suspected fraudsters living in Skales' home

In a statement on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the commission posted the images of the two suspects on social media.

According to the statement, the suspects stand accused of being involved in internet scams, particularly dating scams.

The EFCC stated that the suspects, who lived in the singer's residence, described Skales as their mentor.

The agency said, "The suspects: Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal) were arrested at the residence of a musician: John Njeng Njeng (a.k.a Skales). The two suspects, suspected of being involved in a dating scam, described Njeng as their "mentor". While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng's residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for few months."

The commission has stated that the two men will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The statement comes after the singer dragged EFCC agents for breaking into his house in the early hours of the day, frightening his household, including his 6-month-old daughter. Skales' took to Twitter to call them out, especially for inflicting harm on his producer's leg.

Skales' social media rant did not end with his accusation, as he also posted multiple video evidence of the fact. In the videos, the EFCC operatives were seen walking into the residence and different houses in the compound. As the singer had alleged, they were armed with hammers and guns.