ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

EFCC arrests 2 suspected fraudsters living in Skales' home

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes after Skales called the commission out for breaking into his house.

EFCC officials announce that two suspected fraudsters were arrested in Skales' residence [Punch]
EFCC officials announce that two suspected fraudsters were arrested in Skales' residence [Punch]

Recommended articles

In a statement on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the commission posted the images of the two suspects on social media.

According to the statement, the suspects stand accused of being involved in internet scams, particularly dating scams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC stated that the suspects, who lived in the singer's residence, described Skales as their mentor.

The agency said, "The suspects: Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal) were arrested at the residence of a musician: John Njeng Njeng (a.k.a Skales). The two suspects, suspected of being involved in a dating scam, described Njeng as their "mentor". While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng's residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for few months."

The commission has stated that the two men will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The statement comes after the singer dragged EFCC agents for breaking into his house in the early hours of the day, frightening his household, including his 6-month-old daughter. Skales' took to Twitter to call them out, especially for inflicting harm on his producer's leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skales' social media rant did not end with his accusation, as he also posted multiple video evidence of the fact. In the videos, the EFCC operatives were seen walking into the residence and different houses in the compound. As the singer had alleged, they were armed with hammers and guns.

In response, the commission stressed that they raided his compound based on the intel they received.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC arrests 2 suspected fraudsters living in Skales' home

EFCC arrests 2 suspected fraudsters living in Skales' home

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

The Young talent who stole the heart of millions with a breathtaking cover

The Young talent who stole the heart of millions with a breathtaking cover

5 Nollywood films that helped us understand mental health issues better

5 Nollywood films that helped us understand mental health issues better

Teju Babyface announces the birth of his 3rd child, a girl

Teju Babyface announces the birth of his 3rd child, a girl

The super talented Nissi releases new EP 'Unboxed'

The super talented Nissi releases new EP 'Unboxed'

Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria this week

Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria this week

Toke Makinwa to feature as lead star in tourism movie titled '180 Nigeria'

Toke Makinwa to feature as lead star in tourism movie titled '180 Nigeria'

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija housemate Maria Benjamin is now a mother[Instagram/mariachikebenjamin]

BBNaija's Maria announces birth of her baby boy Leonardo

Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, shares her progress [Instagram/@realwarripikin]

Real Warri Pikin is a happier woman 6 months after weight loss surgery

Mohbad and his son Liam

Do the proper thing - Mohbad's father requests DNA test for his grandson

Primeboy was declared wanted by the Police in the ongoing investigation into Mohbad's death

Primeboy in police custody after being declared wanted in Mohbad's case