Skales puts EFCC on blast for allegedly breaking into his house

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He repeatedly cursed the agency for barging in and terrorising his household.

Skales attests that EFCC is a criminal organisation
Taking to his Twitter, now X, account he dragged the commission for the actions of its agents, claiming they broke in through his back door. He stated that they showed up with sticks and hammers while he was asleep with his six-month-old daughter.

His first tweet read, “So @officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6 months old daughter, imagine I had a panic attack Cuz of my health issues…. Is this not a crime?"

The singer went on in a series of tweets, calling the EFCC agents out for the oppression of his household. He noted that the officers claimed they had intel that he was into fraudulent activities, thus the routine check.

Enraged, Skales also alleged that the officials inflicted harm on his producer, who was also in the house at the time of the invasion.

The entertainer added, "God go punish una @officialEFCC I am not a criminal, I have never done fraud in my life, you came in with guns to oppress me in front of my daughter and her mother & my staff.

"You will never prosper in anything you do as long as you’re EFCC staff! You will always be a failure. They hit my producer with a stick on his leg. Imagine @officialEFCC una father! You guys are a criminal organisation…it’s sad the kind of power you are given.. that's why you’re abusing it… enikure."

Skales went on vowing his new-found hatred for the organisation, questioning their mode of operation, stressing that operating in the night made no sense. His followers in the comment section advised him to sue EFCC, but Skales aired his lack of faith in the judicial system.

