Okay, guys, Eedris Abdulkareem has a message for the recently retired Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim and it sure isn't nice.

The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, where he shared a photo of the retired IG. He went on to caption the photo with a quote where he said he wished him well as he moves into a new phase but also said he would have a miserable life he treated people miserably.

"Former IGP Idris Ibrahim, I personally welcome you to another phase of life! I congratulate you as you join the class of Retired Public Office Holders (RPOH), If you did well as the Police Boss, May Goodness follows you, But if you did bad because you were acting on instruction, causing untold hardship to innocent citizens, May your Retirement Age be as miserable as the lives of others you made miserably," he wrote.

We hope Eedris Abdulkareem doesn't get into trouble over his latest comments. It is no surprise that the veteran rapper slamming the former Inspector General of Police.

He is one of those celebrities who is never shy to drag the police anytime he feels they have done something wrong especially the unending perceived brutality towards citizens of the country.

Eedris Abdulkareem slams Inspector General of Police over detained journalist

Eedris Abdulkareem back in August 2018, slammed the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim over the continuous detaining of journalist, Samuel Ogundipe. The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Friday, August 17, 2018, where he took slammed the Inspector General of Police for detaining the journalist. According to him, the IGP will have countless sleepless nights over the arrest of Segun Ogundipe.

"A Journalist would rather be tortured, jailed or in the extreme, killed rather than disclose his source. To the Journalist, it is sacrosanct, it is cardinal, it is the peak of his ethical responsibility to never disclose his source. Many have gone to jail and it is considered a badge of honour in the profession. Mr IGP, the young man, Samuel Ogundipe will give you hundreds of sleepless nights and super high blood pressure if you are waiting for him to expose his source.

"He would rather go to jail and when out, will be held in honour, promoted, sponsored by international organisations, remembered and used as a reference by students of journalism and journalists world over. Mr. IGP sir, what will you be remembered for beyond your transmission gaffe, will you even still be in the police force after this dispensation? What will you be remembered for? Putting a Journalist in jail? Disobeying the president? Oppression and suppression of truth? It sure doesn't end here, Sir. Conscience is an open wound, Sir," he wrote.

Eedris Abdulkareem is a known vocal rapper who is never shy to call out both celebrities and the people at the corridors of power.