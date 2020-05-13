Nigerian music mogul and businessman, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money has been interrogated by the police following his reported abuse and misuse of the privileges of having police escorts.

The interrogation was done following the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu at the Police Headquarters Annex, Kam Salem, Obalende, Ikoyi.

According to Punch, the music mogul was grilled for about six hours by the Inspector-General of Police, Monitoring Department on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Nigerian music mogul and businessman, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money has been interrogated by the police following his reported abuse and misuse of the privileges of having escorts. [Instagram/IamEMoney1]

"E-Money visited the Force HQ annex today and met with police detectives and was grilled for about six hours. He came along with two others and responded to many questions. Somebody took his bail and he was allowed to leave and return on Wednesday for more questioning," a source told Punch.

E-Money is said to have come under fire by the Inspector General after it was observed that he was treating the police escorts like domestic staff.

IGP, Mohammed Adamu ordered the immediate withdrawal of the escorts attached to E-Money [NAN]

The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command had on Tuesday, May 12 confirmed that the IG ordered the withdrawal of the escorts attached to E-Money.

Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money [Instagram/IamEmoney]

Emeka Okonkwo is the owner of 5 Star Group which includes the record label, 5 Star Music, and brother to Nigerian music star, Kcee.