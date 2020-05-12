The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the escorts attached to music mogul and businessman, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money.

According to the report, the IG ordered the withdrawal following complaints about his misuse of the police escorts.

The Lagos state police command's spokesperson, Bala Elkana in a chat with blogger, Linda Ikeji confirmed the news of the withdrawal of the police escorts.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the escorts attached to music mogul and businessman, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money. [Instagram/IamEMoney1]

"Yes I can confirm that policemen have been withdrawn from him," he said.

This latest development is coming on the heels of the report that Okonkwo has been misusing and abusing the privilege of having police escorts.

Emeka Okonkwo [Instagram/IamEmoney1]

According to the reports, the authorities accused him of using his police escorts like they were his domestic servants with some of them posing in photos as they opened the doors of his cars for him, hold his umbrella and many unofficial duties.

Emeka Okonkwo is the owner of the record label, 5 Star Music and brother to Nigerian music star, Kcee.