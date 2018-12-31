Dr Sid is a dad for the second time as he welcomes a second daughter with wife Simi Esiri on Christmas Eve.

The music star announced the good news via his Instagram page on Monday, December 31, 2018. In a photo shared on his page, a newborn baby is spotted with her big sister who looked visibly happy and thrilled.

"On Christmas Eve baby Sarah Esiri was born, @simiesiri gave me the best Christmas gift ever, thank you soo much. I’m officially a proud father of 2 beautiful girls. I can’t lie, 2019 is already looking amazing!! Happy new year in advance," he captioned the video.

Congratulations to the Esiris on the arrival of their bundle of joy. The couple only recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. Recall that about 6 months ago, Dr Sid announced that his wife will be expecting a baby soon.

Dr Sid wife says they are expecting a baby

Back in July 2018, Simi Esiri has announced that they are expecting a baby. The lawyer and wife to singer, Dr. Sid made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, July 2, 2018, where she posted a video of their daughter who is seen screaming baby. According to her, their daughter Sidney is going to have a sibling by the fall.

"Sidney is going to be a big sister come fall by God’s grace! Feeling very blessed ( & a little sick) Thank you, Lord, thank you for your prayers & well wishes! The Esiri household can’t wait for our bundle of joy! : @IamDrSid," she captioned the video.

Dr Sid and Simi Esiri celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

The 'Surulere' singer and the beautiful love of his life tied the knot on August 2, 2014. Simi Esiri who shared a gallery of charming photos on Instagram for their anniversary last year takes to the social media platform again to excitedly share her fourth year with her husband and best friend.

On August 2nd, the anniversary date, Simi, 30, posts a video memory from their wedding reception and writes:

“#TBT to the perfect day! 02.08.14. 4 years down, 1 baby and another one on the way! Happy 4th babe! Through it all, you’re still the one I’ll choose to share this life with! Celebrating us today, always and forever! #WeddingAnniversary #EverythingIsLove. Happy by & All of me by ” she wrote.