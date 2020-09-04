The drama in the divorce between music mogul Dr Dre, and his wife, Nicole Young, appears to be getting messier following her demand for an almost $2M in monthly spousal support.

According to PageSix, the new documents which were filed on Thursday, September 3, 2020, indicate that Young wants Dre to pay $1,936,399 in monthly support.

Also, it alleged that Young is having trouble paying her bills since her marriage of 24 years broke up, and Dre controls all their assets.

Nicole Young wants almost $2M in spousal support monthly. [Pintrest]

The documents also revealed that Dre has been hostile towards Young since their divorce proceedings started.

For example, the document indicated that the rapper kicked Young out of their 43,000-square-foot Brentwood mansion on April 1, “in the middle of the night” and “in a drunken rage.”

And that he banished Young to their Malibu beach home, but then threatened to sell it, and texted her, “Do not spend one more cent… You can’t be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F–k that!”

Dr Dre and Wife Nicole Young are blessed with two adult children, Triuce and Truly.

The news of the celebrity couple's divorce hit the Internet back in June.

Young filed the paperwork for their divorce on Monday, June 29, citing the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

The couple got married in 1996 and are blessed with two adult children, Triuce and Truly.

Young was formerly married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt, and is a trained lawyer.