DJ Switch is not happy with Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye had called on Nigerians to pray for the incoming government so that God would grant Tinubu the grace to fix the country.

In response, DJ Switch took to Twitter to condemn Pastor Adeboye's silence during the election period, when his voice could have made a difference.

She accused him of only speaking up now that his friend Tinubu is set to become president and called him out for using prayers to God as a cover-up for his previous inaction.

She wrote, "Daddy Adeboye seems to have found the voice he lost when Nigerians were suffering suppression and violence from his best friends in the APC! Now god wants to help tinubu fix Nigeria? One day, una go show us the particular god wey una dey refer to Know for yourself!"

It's worth noting that DJ Switch gained international recognition for her activism during the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, where she used her platform to document and share live footage of the protests with the world.