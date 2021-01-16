Popular Disc Jockey, DJ Spinall says Tiwa Savage collapsed during the video shoot for his hit single, ‘Dis Love’ featuring her and Wizkid.

The CEO of The Cap Music revealed this during an interview with Ebro Darden, an American media personality.

He said, “We had the record and we shot the video in London. She actually fainted at the video shoot because she was exhausted from a long trip and I forced her to come for the video shoot right away. So she collapsed on me and I was scared. Then she came back up and still gave me the second verse.”

DJ Spinall also said the song was Tiwa Savage’s idea adding that she has always wanted a song featuring the three of them.