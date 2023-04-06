The sports category has moved to a new website.
DJ Cuppy admits life feels like a constant vacation since turning 30

Babatunde Lawal

The performer and singer claims that she enjoys how her life has transformed into a never-ending holiday.

DJ Cuppy comments on life since clocking 30 [Instagram/Cupppymusic]
Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has shared her feelings about life since she turned 30 last year.

Cuppy, who is currently on vacation with her fiance, Ryan Taylor, in Muscat, the capital of Oman, stated that she has been on multiple vacations since her 30th birthday.

According to the disc jockey, since turning 30, her life has been permeated with many vacations.

She shared photos and videos of herself and her fiancé having fun on the trip on her official Instagram page and wrote, "Since I turned 30 years old, my whole life has just turned into a constant vacation, tbh."

This is coming days after the singer donated £100,000 to the University of Oxford to help the growth of African graduates from the prestigious university.

She added that she wanted to use education to support individuals in achieving their full potential during the next ten years.

The 30-year-old DJ wrote, "Proud to launch the Cuppy Africa Oxford Fund! I just graduated from Oxford_Uni and so this partnership means a lot to me…This £100,000 gift is in support of African Graduate students. It aims to support future leaders from the continent by enabling them to access the necessary skills, resources and networks to maximise their impact. Over the next 10 years, my hope is to support those in their education journeys and reach their full potential during their time at Oxford and beyond."

She announced the fund on her Instagram page, with the goal of assisting future African leaders by equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and networks needed to have the greatest effect on Africa and beyond.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

