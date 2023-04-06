DJ Cuppy admits life feels like a constant vacation since turning 30

Cuppy, who is currently on vacation with her fiance, Ryan Taylor, in Muscat, the capital of Oman, stated that she has been on multiple vacations since her 30th birthday.

According to the disc jockey, since turning 30, her life has been permeated with many vacations.

She shared photos and videos of herself and her fiancé having fun on the trip on her official Instagram page and wrote, "Since I turned 30 years old, my whole life has just turned into a constant vacation, tbh."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is coming days after the singer donated £100,000 to the University of Oxford to help the growth of African graduates from the prestigious university.

She added that she wanted to use education to support individuals in achieving their full potential during the next ten years.

The 30-year-old DJ wrote, "Proud to launch the Cuppy Africa Oxford Fund! I just graduated from Oxford_Uni and so this partnership means a lot to me…This £100,000 gift is in support of African Graduate students. It aims to support future leaders from the continent by enabling them to access the necessary skills, resources and networks to maximise their impact. Over the next 10 years, my hope is to support those in their education journeys and reach their full potential during their time at Oxford and beyond."