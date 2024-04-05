ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diiadem on denying claims that a politician was responsible for her success

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stressed that she came out to speak because the false narrative really hurt her.

Adeola Adeyemi, aka, Diiadem [Instagram/Diiadem]
Adeola Adeyemi, aka, Diiadem [Instagram/Diiadem]

Recommended articles

Diiadem recently appeared as a guest on the Who's In My House show hosted by Hawa Magaji and recounted her meltdown on Instagram when a social media user attributed her brand's success to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

"I have a daughter that looks up to me and I don't want her to grow up and see horrible news about her mum, so it's really heartbreaking. That's why when I see terrible lies being told about me I come out to debunk it because that is not me, so I would not let anyone whether faceless or not dictate who I am to me," said the entrepreneur.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stressed that in some situations she is not always able to ignore people who spread false information about her online, adding that the recent outburst really hurt her.

"Sometimes I do not ignore everything. I come out to let people know that I am not who they paint me to be. Recently I had a bad outburst online and I was really down because I had just achieved something amazing for myself and my brand and it felt like an attack. I just had to come out because it was very painful because when you work so hard for every single penny you own and someone somewhere just tried to attribute all that hard work to someone else," she explained.

Recall in February, the beauty influencer had a public meltdown and cried because a blogger claimed that her business was being financed by the Governor of Lagos State. In the viral video, she debunked the claims in tears and swore that she achieved all her success by herself. She also put a ₦5 million bounty on the blogger and charged social media users to unmask them.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born with a heart defect [Dominik Bindl/Getty Images]

Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'more like a machine' after heart surgery

Yul Edochie

Deities not evil, stop burning shrines – Yul Edochie tells Nigerians

Ali Baba [Instagram/AliBaba]

April Fool's Day: Ali Baba pranks fans with news of welcoming triplet boys

Terry G does not want to get married because it would keep him from his female fans [Instagram/@iamterryg]

I don't think it's for people like us - Terry G says he'll never get married