Deyemi Okanlawon tells Nigerian politicians to stop pretending they work for their money

Babatunde Lawal

The actor shaded both the politicians and the general public.

Deyemi Okanlawon is the Head of Film Distribution at Silverbird Group [Instagram/DeyemiTheActor]
Deyemi Okanlawon is the Head of Film Distribution at Silverbird Group

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has taken a swipe at politicians and Nigerians in general.

Taking to Twitter, the actor made a list of what men and women are entitled to.

However, he cautioned that people shouldn't act as though their labours earned them the wealth and lifestyle they present, as this causes confusion among the younger generations.

The actor maintained that the politicians in Nigeria and anyone else that is concerned are the target of his tweet and begged them not to poison the minds of young people who work hard.

In his words, “Anyone man/woman is entitled to: 1, Whatever life they choose. 2, Whatever decisions they make. 3, Consequences of the above if any. Just try not to pretend your hard work is the source of your money/lifestyle & cause confusion & despair in the lives of our hustling younger ones! This public service announcement is for Nigerian politicians and any one else concerned as well.”

Okanlawon works as an actor on stage, film, television, and voiceover. According to reports, he earned the most money among Nollywood actors in 2020 and 2021.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

