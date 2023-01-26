Deyemi Okanlawon tells Nigerian politicians to stop pretending they work for their money

Taking to Twitter, the actor made a list of what men and women are entitled to.

However, he cautioned that people shouldn't act as though their labours earned them the wealth and lifestyle they present, as this causes confusion among the younger generations.

The actor maintained that the politicians in Nigeria and anyone else that is concerned are the target of his tweet and begged them not to poison the minds of young people who work hard.

In his words, “Anyone man/woman is entitled to: 1, Whatever life they choose. 2, Whatever decisions they make. 3, Consequences of the above if any. Just try not to pretend your hard work is the source of your money/lifestyle & cause confusion & despair in the lives of our hustling younger ones! This public service announcement is for Nigerian politicians and any one else concerned as well.”