We think one of the biggest weddings that would be taking place in 2019 would be that of Adewale Adeleke, elder brother to Davido who just proposed to his girlfriend, Kani.

The businessman and music mogul made this known via his Instagram on Monday, July 8, 2019. According to him, he just made the best decision in his life.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life! She said yes💍," he wrote. Congratulations to Adewale Adeleke and his bae.

We can't wait to see how the Adelekes would turn up for one of their own as this dynasty is yet to witness a society wedding in recent times.

For some people, Davido looks like the one who should be getting married because they can't seem to get enough of his beautiful love story with Chioma Avril Rowland. Well, its just July and the year isn't far gone...so never say never.

The time Davido couldn't keep calm on Chioma's birthday

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, where he shared a series of videos to mark the special day for the birthday girl. And guess who thinks he won't be able to spend the rest of his life with anyone else other than Chioma? Davido of course!

"Happy Birthday TO THE LOML ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @thechefchi It’s your Birthday All week !!?? WHERE WE GOING ??!!✈️✈️🏝🏝🏝🏝🌍🌍🌍🌍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😝😝 💰 God bless you for me! Can never Imagine Spending the Rest of life With anyone ELSE !! I love you, BABY !! GREAT THINGS AHEAD !! 🙏🏽😝," he captioned the videos.

Remember last year when Chioma celebrated her birthday and the Internet went into a frenzy?