One of the biggest and most celebrated days for anyone is their birthday and today happens to be Chiomas birthday and her boyfriend, Davido cant keep calm about it.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, where he shared a series of videos to mark the special day for the birthday girl. And guess who thinks he won't be able to spend the rest of his life with anyone else other than Chioma? Davido of course!

"Happy Birthday TO THE LOML ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @thechefchi It’s your Birthday All week !!?? WHERE WE GOING ??!!✈️✈️🏝🏝🏝🏝🌍🌍🌍🌍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😝😝 💰 God bless you for me! Can never Imagine Spending the Rest of life With anyone ELSE !! I love you, BABY !! GREAT THINGS AHEAD !! 🙏🏽😝," he captioned the videos.

Happy birthday Chioma Avril Rowland from all of us at PULSE. Remember last year when Chioma celebrated her birthday and the Internet went into a frenzy.

Well, let's hope this year's birthday comes with something bigger...a ring or maybe her own house or better still a private jet!

Davido gifts Chioma a Porshe car on her birthday

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the singer who has been so open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma.

Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.