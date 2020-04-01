Davido's second coronavirus test has come back negative.

The music star in a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, revealed that his second test came back negative.

Davido's fiancee, Chioma had tested negative about a week ago.

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

"I did a second test for the covid19 virus again .... once again I’m Negative ...." he tweeted.

The music star has been hit personally by the virus as he soon to be wife, Chioma Rowland was recently diagnosed with the Covid-19.

Davido, who recently returned from the United States of America after cancelling his tour said he, his fiancee and their close associates decided to go for coronavirus test on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, because of their recent travel history.

The music star has been hit personally by the virus as he soon to be wife, Chioma Rowland was recently diagnosed with the Covid-19. [Instagram/TheChefChioma]

But after the test, only Chioma’s result came back positive.