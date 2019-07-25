In the Hopper HQ’s Instagram rich list 2019, Davido occupies spot 38 where he ranks the second richest in Africa and the richest in Nigeria.

Davido tops the four Nigerians who made the 2019 list. Also on the list are Funke Akindele Bello, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

Also on the list, Davido ranks higher than top American stars that include professional wrestler, Ronda Rousey, American internet sensation, Logan Paul and internationally acclaimed tennis star Serena Williams.

The singer and DMW boss comes after Liverpool star, Mohammed Salah, who occupies spot 26 and ranks the richest per post in Africa.

With a total of 11.8 million followers as at Thursday, July 25, 2019, Davido’s post is valued at $74,000 (N26.7M) per one.

Davido is one of the active Nigerian celebrities on Instagram and he makes use of the social media platform to share information about his career and life.

The singer, who had over nine million followers in January 2019, has 3,765 posts as at Thursday, July 25, 2019, and 5,267 other users on the same social media platform.

Other Nigerian entertainment stars, who have amassed a large followership on Instagram but didn’t make the rich list include Yemi Alade with 7.8 million followers, Don Jazzy with 6.8 million followers, Peter Okoye with 6.7 million followers, AY Comedian with 6.1 million followers, Tekno with 6 million followers, and Genevieve Nnaji with 5.8 million followers.

Here’s how the four Nigerians who made the Instagram rich list rank

Davido

Spot: 38 (globally); 1 (Nigeria)

Followers: 11, 766, 317

Following: 5,267

Total Posts: 3,765

Cost per post: $74,000 (N26, 799, 840)

Occupation: Artist

Funke Akindele - Bello

Spot: 45 (globally) 2 (Nigeria)

Followers: 8, 026, 389

Following: 2,130

Total Posts: 3,145

Cost per post: $50,500 (N18, 289, 080)

Occupation: Actress/Producer

Wizkid

Spot: 46 (globally) 3 (Nigeria)

Followers: 7, 891, 189

Following: 1,072

Total Posts: 2028

Cost per post: $49,700 (N17, 999, 352)

Occupation: Artist

Tiwa Savage

Spot: 48 (globally) 4 (Nigeria)

Followers: 7, 508, 721

Following: 968

Total Posts: 102

Cost per post: $47,200 (N17, 093, 952)

Occupation: Artist