Still, on Valentine's day, another celebrity who seems to leave no stone unturned is Davido as he surprises his girlfriend, Chioma with a lot of goodies for the special day.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 14, 2019, where he posted a video of himself surprising an obviously thrilled Chioma with some goodies which included music at the background. He went on caption the video with a hilarious quote.

"I get time sha 😂😂😂 Happy Valentines @thechefchi IT IS THE CHI THERE!! ❤️ u said bring dollars they brought Bounty 🙄 still her fave tho 😂" he wrote.

Don't we all love the way Davido and Chioma get to show us how romantic they are together all the time? We trust Davido to make this day even more special...just saying!

Since on surprises and Valentine, we are still in awe over D'banj's surprise Valentine's gifts to his wife, Lineo.

D'banj shows up as delivery man to surprise wife on Valentine's day [Video]

Its Valentine's day guys and some of your favourite celebrities have already started sharing romantic moments with their partners like the video of D'banj showing up as a delivery man to surprise wife.

The music ion took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 14, 2019, where he shared a video of himself surprising his wife with gifts on the day themed 'Lovers day.' He went on to caption the video with a quote;

"SURPRISE; She thought it was the Delivery Man 😂 ... Happy Valentine’s Day Guys make sure you show love especially to yourself ❤️❤️❤️. Love you boo and will always do 💯😍 @lineo_dd #baecation ... thanks, @may8gallery for the Gifts she loved them 🎁" he wrote.