One of the cutest conversations you’d read on social media today is that of Davido promising to get his fiancee, Chioma pregnant again.

The beautiful chef had taken to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, where she posted a really gorgeous photo of herself. It didn't take long before her soon to be husband posted a very cute and hilarious comment.

“U so sexy I’m gettin U pregnant again... 😍😍😍😍😍😍 I love u, my dear wife ... whoever near u nah 6 FT!!” he wrote.

Trust lovers and die-hard fans of this couple as they flooded the comment section of the post to praise them over their goofy and cute love style.

Davido and Chioma’s relationship remains one of the most talked-about in the entertainment space. These guys have become popular for showing off their natural love for each other.

The two welcome a baby back in 2019 and the Internet couldn't keep calm. Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019, via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife.

The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.