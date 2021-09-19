Davido lifts suspension of his aide Israel DMW

The music star and Israel were spotted in a video together for the first time months, putting to rest the speculations about his suspension.

In the video, Israel couldn't hold back his excitment as he reunited with his boss and friend.

Israel fell out with the music star in August after he openly declared support for embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The senior police officer has been accused of collecting bribes from Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

Pulse Nigeria

After the FBI released documents implicating the celebrated officer, as one of Huspuppi's co-conspirators, Israel took to Instagram to say that he stands with the Deputy Commissioner of Police no matter what.

His comments were said to have led to his alleged dismissal from DMW.