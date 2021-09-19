RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido lifts suspension of his aide Israel DMW

Isreal DMW celebrates as he reunites with his boss.

Israel DMW and Davido [Instagram/IsraelDMW]

Nigerian singer Davido has lifted the suspension on his aide and trusted ally, Israel DMW.

The music star and Israel were spotted in a video together for the first time months, putting to rest the speculations about his suspension.

In the video, Israel couldn't hold back his excitment as he reunited with his boss and friend.

Israel fell out with the music star in August after he openly declared support for embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The senior police officer has been accused of collecting bribes from Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

Israel DMW openly declared support for embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.
After the FBI released documents implicating the celebrated officer, as one of Huspuppi's co-conspirators, Israel took to Instagram to say that he stands with the Deputy Commissioner of Police no matter what.

His comments were said to have led to his alleged dismissal from DMW.

He later took to social media where he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help save his job.

