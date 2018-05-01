news

Davido's heartthrob, Choima Avril, turned 23 today, Monday, April 30, 2018, and the "FIA" singer has gone out of his way to prove just how smitten he is with her.

As if looking all loved up all over the Internet and slubbering on each other wasn't good enough, Davdio gifted Chioma with a brand new Porshe.

Boy are we jealous!

As the saying goes, proof of a man's love is to spoil his woman and the HKN boss has gone to great lengths to do just that.

From a pre-birthday party where he declared his undying love for the chef.

To a lavish birthday dinner in her honour.

And now a porshe! The "Fall on you" crooner shared a video of his bae with her gift, via his Twitter handle.

Yup! Davido is in love!

Davido and Chioma holiday in Barbados

It would be recalled that some weeks ago, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril took out time of their busy lives to holiday in Barbados .

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2018, where he shared a number of photos and videos with the two lovebirds having a nice time.

