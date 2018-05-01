As if looking all loved up all over the Internet and slubbering on each other wasn't good enough, Davdio gifted Chioma with a brand new Porshe.
As if looking all loved up all over the Internet and slubbering on each other wasn't good enough, Davdio gifted Chioma with a brand new Porshe.
ALSO READ: Singer denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avril
Boy are we jealous!
As the saying goes, proof of a man's love is to spoil his woman and the HKN boss has gone to great lengths to do just that.
From a pre-birthday party where he declared his undying love for the chef.
To a lavish birthday dinner in her honour.
And now a porshe! The "Fall on you" crooner shared a video of his bae with her gift, via his Twitter handle.
Yup! Davido is in love!
It would be recalled that some weeks ago, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril took out time of their busy lives to holiday in Barbados.
The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2018, where he shared a number of photos and videos with the two lovebirds having a nice time.
ALSO READ: Singer is smitten with his girlfriend! Here's proof
Chioma Avril visited different countries with the music star as you would recall when we first brought you the gist that she accompanied him to Senegal. The music star and DMW Boss shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend, seated in a private jet with friends around them, Saturday, March 24, 2018.