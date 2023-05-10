The sports category has moved to a new website.
Daniel Regha declares he will decline money from Davido if offered

Babatunde Lawal

Daniel has earned quite a reputation for airing controversial stuff.

Daniel Regha has been a critic of many celebrities and their lifestyle [KemiFilani]
Daniel Regha has been a critic of many celebrities and their lifestyle [KemiFilani]

This statement was made in reference to Davido's failure to fulfil his N20 million giveaway pledge. Last year, the singer revealed his intention to distribute N20 million to 20 people.

He shared this via Twitter on March 16, 2022. His tweet caught the attention of a Twitter influencer named Daniel Regha’.Daniel wrote that he would want Davido to spend his money in a different manner.

He wrote, "Davido, instead of gifting $20 million to 20 people, visit hospitals, schools, and social media platforms (including your comment sections) and use the money to foot the bills of those who urgently need financial assistance, because the majority of people here will misuse the money if given to them."

On rejecting money from the singer, the Twitter critic expressed that there are particular reasons why he would reject offers of money from certain individuals.

He emphasised the importance of keeping one's promises, citing Davido's unfulfilled pledge as an example of getting people's hopes up and then letting them down without an explanation.

Regha stated that the only acceptable reason to retract such promises is if the recipient is unworthy or engaged in unethical activities. Regha also shared that he had discovered that some celebrities only make giveaway pledges as a publicity stunt to increase their engagement on social media.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

