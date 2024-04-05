Cynthia Morgan publicly thanks Olamide for gifting her ₦1 million

Taking to her Instagram story on April 5, 2024, the singer recounted how she stopped talking to a friend because he downplayed the generous gift she received from Olamide.

"I told someone that Olamide sent me a million naira some months ago and the guy said that I shouldn't put it out there because the money is too small. I had to stop talking to that guy because I no understand (although it was never my intention to put it out here), but that statement almost made me post it immediately," her post read.

Full of gratitude she added, "One million naira wey my own tribesmen loan me, insult me join. Abeg o, Olamide thank you!"

Her post raked a series of reactions and comments from Instagram users, stressing the importance of gratitude and others thanking the rapper.

One user commented, "Cultivating a mindset of gratitude is paramount. Regardless of the material wealth possessed by those who offer us something, entitlement to another person's wealth is a horrible trait and must be dispelled. Understanding that every gift, whether large or small, is a gesture of generosity rather than an obligation."

