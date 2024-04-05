ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cynthia Morgan publicly thanks Olamide for gifting her ₦1 million

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that she didn't initially plan to post about the gift.

Cynthia Morgan reveals that a man once told her that Olamide's gift was too small so she stopped talking to him [Instagram/CynthiaMorgan]
Cynthia Morgan reveals that a man once told her that Olamide's gift was too small so she stopped talking to him [Instagram/CynthiaMorgan]

Recommended articles

Taking to her Instagram story on April 5, 2024, the singer recounted how she stopped talking to a friend because he downplayed the generous gift she received from Olamide.

"I told someone that Olamide sent me a million naira some months ago and the guy said that I shouldn't put it out there because the money is too small. I had to stop talking to that guy because I no understand (although it was never my intention to put it out here), but that statement almost made me post it immediately," her post read.

Cynthia Morgan's post thanking Olamide [Instagram/Trulymadrina]
Cynthia Morgan's post thanking Olamide [Instagram/Trulymadrina] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Full of gratitude she added, "One million naira wey my own tribesmen loan me, insult me join. Abeg o, Olamide thank you!"

Her post raked a series of reactions and comments from Instagram users, stressing the importance of gratitude and others thanking the rapper.

One user commented, "Cultivating a mindset of gratitude is paramount. Regardless of the material wealth possessed by those who offer us something, entitlement to another person's wealth is a horrible trait and must be dispelled. Understanding that every gift, whether large or small, is a gesture of generosity rather than an obligation."

Fans reactions to Olamide's gift [Instagram/Sabiradio]
Fans reactions to Olamide's gift [Instagram/Sabiradio] Pulse Nigeria

Another user commented, "Baddo is constantly helping people without making noise about it….a king." "Entitlement these days is appalling 😢😢😢 1m is small?? Una dey see money o?" said another user.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born with a heart defect [Dominik Bindl/Getty Images]

Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'more like a machine' after heart surgery

Yul Edochie

Deities not evil, stop burning shrines – Yul Edochie tells Nigerians

Ali Baba [Instagram/AliBaba]

April Fool's Day: Ali Baba pranks fans with news of welcoming triplet boys

Terry G does not want to get married because it would keep him from his female fans [Instagram/@iamterryg]

I don't think it's for people like us - Terry G says he'll never get married