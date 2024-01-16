ADVERTISEMENT
Cynthia Morgan accuses Nigerians of bullying Mohbad's father

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Her post comes in response to Mohbad's father's latest statements.

Cynthia Morgan [Instagram/Trulymadrina]
Cynthia Morgan [Instagram/Trulymadrina]

In the early hours of Tuesday January 16, 2024, she posted to her Instagram story in defense of the late singer's father.

She said, "Mohbad was bullied till his death in front of everyone now you are all shouting justice kinikan. Now you have started bullying Baba Mohbad. So you mean a grieving father is lying about all these things? Take for instance he was a rich man, will his daughter in law dare say she wouldn't go for DNA? Anywhere wey you see management write up , no use your brain nai be say you no fit get sense again."

Cynthia Morgan's post [Instagram/Trulymadrina]
Cynthia Morgan's post [Instagram/Trulymadrina]
Mohbad's father faced criticism and backlash over his recent statements to the press when he expressed bewilderment over a will and testament document, allegedly thumb printed on by his son.

"I was so shocked when I heard that the 26 year old had a will. I as a father, I'm 60 years of age and I don't have something like that. I have never thought of writing a will yet a 26 year old boy wrote a will, which is capital No. Mohbad was the type of person that would never think of using his hand to thumbprint a will, instead he will sign it," he said.

However, following his interview with TVC, Mohbad's management posted onto the singer's Instagram page to clear the air on some matters. In said post, they strongly debunked the reports that the singer ever thumb printed any will, or document before his death.

"No members of Mohbad's management or his lawyer have communicated the existence of a will or any such thumb printed documents (as has been recently FALSELY reported) to any member of the family or the public. We would like to say with certainty that if any such documents did exist it would have been registered with the probates registry. We therefore plead with everyone to refrain from sharing false and misleading statements like this," the post read in part.

After the post was made by his management, Mohbad's father faced some backlash on social media over his initial statement.

Some reactions of social media users, slamming Mohbad's father over his statment about the will [Instagram/PulseNigeria247]
Some reactions of social media users, slamming Mohbad's father over his statment about the will [Instagram/PulseNigeria247]
