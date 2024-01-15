ADVERTISEMENT
Mohbad's autopsy will take months before it's made public

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The late music star's management also said he didn't sign any will before he died.

Mohbad died at the age of 27 [ChannelsTV]
Mohbad died at the age of 27 [ChannelsTV]

"The police authorities have conducted an investigation and have communicated that the autopsy results from sample sent abroad will take a couple of months before they are shared," the statement said.

The management also debunked the report that the late singer had put together his last will and testament, stressing that if such documents existed, they would have been registered with the probate registry.

"No members of Mohbad's management or his lawyer have communicated the existence of a will or any such thumb-printed documents (as has been recently FALSELY reported) to any member of the family or the public.. We therefore plead with everyone to refrain from sharing false and misleading statements like this," the post read.

The statement published by Mohbad's management [Instagram/iammohbad]
The statement published by Mohbad's management [Instagram/iammohbad]

The Nigerian entertainment industry suffered a huge blow with Mohbad's death on September 12, 2023. The strange circumstances revolving his passing led to a nationwide demand for an investigation into how he died.

The police questioned a total of 26 people, including members of Mohbad's family, in connection to his death.

Feyisayo Ogendengbe, a quack nurse who administered injections to the singer at his residence before he died, was named the prime suspect but is yet to be arraigned in court.

Mohbad's friend, Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, who invited Ogendengbe to treat the singer in his Lekki home was also named a suspect, alongside another friend, Primeboy, who reportedly had a physical altercation with him a day before his death.

Due to evidence linking them with cyberbullying, physical abuse, a threat to life, and assault against Mohbad, Naira Marley and Sam Larry are also considered suspects with a case to answer.

Mohbad is survived by his wife, son, father, and mother.

