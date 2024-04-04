Court summons 5 people who said Nathaniel Bassey fathered Mercy Chinwo's son

The summons is signed by the Registrar of the court, Emmanuel Iyanna. They are to appear before the court on April 23 for alleging that popular gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey fathered Mercy’s son.

This followed a Direct Criminal Complaint filed by Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, husband of Mercy, against the five individuals for Criminal Defamation through his lawyers led by Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.

Uzochikwa said the alleged acts of Criminal Defamation were carried out through deliberate circulation of injurious falsehood, cyberbullying and cyberstalking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants recently alleged that popular Gospel Singer Nathaniel Bassey fathered the son of Chinwo, an allegation that has gone viral on the social media space.

They made the allegations on their social media accounts when Mercy and her husband posted pictures of their son and themselves on different social media platforms on March 29. According to them, the Uzochikwas’ son has a vivid semblance of Bassey, insinuating he could be the real father of the child.

Ejike’s post read: “This Mercy Chinwo’s child she was hiding after giving birth, but the truth is that this baby looks exactly like singer Nathaniel Bassey.

“Nothing anybody wants to reason with me oh. This child is Nathaniel Bassey’s Baby. Maybe a secret away match occurred; otherwise, how can we make empirical sense of this.”

Terrence Ekot's post on the platform “X” reads: “Take a look at the stunning resemblance of Mercy Chinwo’s son and Nathaniel Bassey.

“Though the duo has been working together on several projects, what do you have to say?”

The posts have since caused buzz on social media, with many calling out Bassey on why he should be involved in such an appalling act. Similarly, Bassey, who has done several music collaborations with Chinwo, also petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over the allegation.

In a petition filed by his lawyers, Peter Abraham, Uche Matthew, Gbenga Agunloye, and Anthony Abia, he asked the IGP to investigate and prosecute the social media users who accused him of alleged paternity fraud.