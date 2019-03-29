The female comedian made the announcement via her Instagram page on Friday, March 29, 2019. According to her, she is the first Nigerian comedian to actually bag a Ph.D. and we think that's big news and a big step in all the right direction for anyone especially those in the entertainment industry.

"Can't wait to wear my beautiful gown on Thursday. Special thanks to the University of Lagos, for finding me worthy of this great position as the first Nigerian stand - up comedian to have a Ph.D. (Please argue with the gods) #helenpaul #drhelenpaul. MIGHTY Thank You to God almighty for using my mentor and teacher as my supervisor (Prof. Osita Ezewanebe), mama tough no be small, days of crying, fasting, waking up at midnight to pray and even swearing, then asking myself questions like Helen Paul Who send you?

"To my husband, Papa thank you for your encouragement, your words are sweet ( do it jor, babe face that fear, I can't wait to see a doctor as my wife every morning). You are all invited to the University of Lagos as my convocation is on the 4th of April. (Positive minds only) @officialbunmidavies thank you for all the free food, my roommate is also grateful and now we are missing our rooms. (Back to the wife and mummy duties fulltime) POST DOCTORATE NEXTTT!!!!!" she wrote.

Once again, we say a big congratulations to Helen Paul Oops! Dr. Helen Paul on this huge achievement. Still, on celebrities bagging degrees, Jemima Osunde recently graduated from the College of Medicine and we couldn't get enough of the beauty and brains.

Jemima Osunde graduates from medical school

The beautiful actress took to her Twitter page on Thursday, March 28, 2019, where she shared photos from the graduation ceremony.

It may interest you to know that she bagged a degree in Physiotherapy from the University of Lagos. Jemima Osunde who visibly looked excited as she showed off her induction certificate. Congratulations to Jemima Osunde on her induction from all of us at PULSE.