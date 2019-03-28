The beautiful actress took to her Twitter page on Thursday, March 28, 2019, where she shared photos from the graduation ceremony.

It may interest you to know that she bagged a degree in Physiotherapy from the University of Lagos. Jemima Osunde who visibly looked excited as she showed off her induction certificate.

Congratulations to Jemima Osunde on her induction from all of us at PULSE.

Back in 2018, another celebrity who joined the list of celebrities who have graduated from the University of Lagos is Odunlade Adekola.

See photo of Odunlade Adekola as he convocates from the University of Lagos

The very excited actor took to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 9, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself looking slay in his convocation gown and he captioned it with a quote "GlorybetoGod☝️ ."

Trust fans and followers who have flooded his comment section to congratulate him on this new feather he has added to his cap. Congratulations Odunlade Adekola on this new achievement from Pulse as you deceive some accolades.