Comedian Seyi Law faces backlash for recent comments on Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He claims that he is 'More Lagosian than politician Gbedebo Rhodes Vivour will ever be.'

Seyi Law slams Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) [X/ Seyi Law]
Seyi Law slams Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) [X/ Seyi Law]

On March 11, 2024, an X user called the comedian out over his comment that if his children grow up to be like GRV, then they have no right to rule over his people.

The X user said, “Imagine Seyi Law, a stack ignorant illiterate whose qualification is a roadside recharge card seller, using such bigoted words to address an MIT-trained architect, a son of the soil of Lagos State; a vibrant, young technocrat from Lagos State who can trace his ancestry as far back.”

Seyi Law calls GRV the 'Son of a returned slave' [X/Seyi Law]
Seyi Law calls GRV the 'Son of a returned slave' [X/Seyi Law]
In response to the user's post, Seyi Law reminded him of his native roots in Lagos State.

His said, “Your stupid father should have taught you that I am more of a stakeholder in Lagos than the son of a returned slave who decided to stay in Lagos. I am an Ilaje of Mahin origin. Go and ask about us in Lagos before the partitioning of states.”

The comedian's words were not taken lightly by another X user who, in turn, slammed him by calling him a failed comedian.

"You're an African man using slavery to score cheap social points you're nothing but a lanky wanky, mentally twisted failed comedian. Angels on internship moulded you, God saw the prototype and then stepped out to the backyard to laugh. Baba Suwe that stopped loading at 23%," he said.

X user slams Seyi Law [X/S.A.L.A.K.O]
X user slams Seyi Law [X/S.A.L.A.K.O]
To that, the comedian clapped back at the user saying," You couldn't grow the b*lls to tag me, you little deluded bastard, tell @GRVlagos that I am more Lagosian than he will ever be."

Seyi Law claps back at a troll [X/Seyi Law]
Seyi Law claps back at a troll [X/Seyi Law]

As a result of the back and forth on X, Seyi Law became a trending topic on the microblogging app. He stressed that he never made any comments about GRV and then doubled down on his initial statement.

In his words, "I never made a single tweet about GRV during the elections, but somehow, you people find a way of including me in his predicaments. His utterances during the elections betrayed him and not anybody. I have said it repeatedly that if my children lack the culture of respect, honour, truthfulness, bravery, and traditional understanding of the Yoruba people, may they not be honoured in Yoruba land."

It is worthy of note that the comedian is a staunch supporter of the ruling All Progressive Party, while GRV is a politician under the opposing Labour Party. In 2023, GRV ran for the governorship seat in Lagos State and lost to the APC's candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

