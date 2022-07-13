RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]
Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

The movie star and her husband, Fidelis Anosike hosted close friends and family at a dinner party in an exclusive restaurant.

Fidelis and Rita were all loved up and couldn't get their hands off each other as they partied with their close friends.

Dominic and her hubby recently tied the knot at a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The traditional wedding took place in Dominic's home state, Imo, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The ceremony was attended by friends, colleagues and well-wishers of the power couple.

The movie star and her partner Fidelis Anosike got engaged earlier in April.

She was hosted by friends to a very beautiful and colourful bridal shower.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Anosike.

Dominic's partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.

In a recent interview, the actress explained the reason she decided to show off her partner on social media.

"That's the thing...it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway...It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades," she told Chude Jideonwo on his show.

Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha is a Nigerian actress. In 2012, Rita Dominic won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

