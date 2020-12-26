Okay, guys, it looks like Rita Dominic has for the first time revealed the identity of her partner.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, December 26, 2020, where she showed off her man, Fidelis Anosike.

"Merry Christmas..❤" she captioned the photo.

Her celebrity friends trooped in their numbers in her comment section as they celebrated with her.

From Genevieve Nnaji, Ini Edo to Mercy Johnson, they all celebrated the movie star and her new man.

Anosike is is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company which owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.