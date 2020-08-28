Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards and his wife Perri Shakes Drayton have shared a photo of their newborn son for the first time.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Friday, August 28, 2020, where he shared a photo of his wife and their baby in the hospital.

Edwards had some really nice words to say about his wife, Perri.

"To my wife, @itspsd you’re nothing short of amazing, and I’m so proud to be your husband and twice as excited that you’re the mother to our baby boy," he captioned the photo.

Edwards and Drayton announced the arrival of their baby on August 27.

The couple got married in 2018 after dating for several months. [Instagram/Aireyys]

Edwards first revealed that he was expecting a baby with his wife back in May.

The couple got married in 2018 after dating for several months.

Drayton is an athlete and has represented Great Britain in several athletic competitions.