Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards is expecting his first baby with wife, Perri Shakes Drayton.

Mike was the first runner of the fourth edition of Big Brother Naija.

His wife Perri announced the good news via her Twitter page on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards is expecting his first baby with wife, Perri Shakes Drayton. [Instagram/Aireyys]

"Been keeping a secret and pleased to announce, I’m pregnant and expecting my first baby. Me and @aireyysabout to me parents," she tweeted.

Mike also took to his Instagram page where he shared the great news. Congratulations to Mike and Perri on their journey to parenthood.

Edwards and Drayton got married in 2018 after dating for several months.

The couple got married in 2018 after dating for several months [Instagram/Aireyys]

Drayton is an athlete and has represented Great Britain in several athletic competitions.