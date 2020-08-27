Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri, have welcomed their first child together.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Thursday August 27, 2020, where he announced the arrival of addition to his family.

"Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards 👑❤️ August 26th 2020 7:00am • Labour & Delivery story live on our ‘Mike and Perri’ YouTube Channel (Link in bio)#childbirth #MikeandPerri," he captioned the video.

Congratulations to the Edwards from all of us at Pulse.

Edwards first revealed that he was expecting a baby with his wife back in May 2020.

Mike Edwards and wife, Perri [Instagram/Aireyys]

Edwards and Drayton got married in 2018 after dating for several months.

Drayton is an athlete and has represented Great Britain in several athletic competitions.