The movie producer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, where he shared a cute photo of the birthday. He went to caption the photo with one of the most adorable birthday messages you'd ever see.

"How can I describe you? My love, My baby, my heartbeat, my soulmate, my queen, my partner, my best friend, my lover, my prayer partner, my personal table-shaker, my co-plantain lover, my right hand. Happy Birthday to you @stelladamasus. Your presence lights up every room. Your smile is infectious. May your light continue to shine bright and may the joy in your heart never cease. This is YOUR YEAR OF FRUITION. I love you now and always boo and today - 🎶 I give you aaaaaaallllll of me 🎶 I love you Boo Boo Kitty #HappyBirthday #StellaDamasus," he wrote.

Happy birthday Stella Damasus from all of us at the Entertainment desk of Pulse. A number of celebs have received beautiful messages from their better halves over the last couple of days as they celebrate their birthdays.

Read Teddy A's mushy and romantic love letter to Bam Bam

The former reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, where he shared a very cute photo of the birthday girl, Bam Bam with a message that goes to show that the love these guys share is far from over!

"Happy birthday to my queen, best friend, gossip partner, ride or die, business partner, personal adviser, and cheerleader. We've been through a lot together, lord knows we have. In this world of fame and wanting to build an empire you've always got my back just like I've got yours. You're the definition of beauty, substance, class, subtlety, eloquence, intelligence, intellect and maturity. You saw right through me when no one else did and till this day you still do.

"No matter how tough I act you always have my mumu button lol. You were termed "fake" and I remember telling you the world would eventually adjust, they would realise you were raised differently. I could go on and on but I 'ma whisper the rest in your cute lil ears! 😁 Today you turn 30, a significant number. May you continue to grow in wisdom, great health, prosperity, and abundant blessings. Happy birthday Queen B! ❤❤❤ #WorldBammyDay," he wrote.

When celebrity couples profess their love for each other on social media especially during their birthdays, we get to see those who aren't only lovers but probably should have been poets.