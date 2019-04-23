The former reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, where he shared a very cute photo of the birthday girl, Bam Bam with a message that goes to show that the love these guys share is far from over!

"Happy birthday to my queen, best friend, gossip partner, ride or die, business partner, personal adviser, and cheerleader. We've been through a lot together, lord knows we have. In this world of fame and wanting to build an empire you've always got my back just like I've got yours. You're the definition of beauty, substance, class, subtlety, eloquence, intelligence, intellect and maturity. You saw right through me when no one else did and till this day you still do.

"No matter how tough I act you always have my mumu button lol. You were termed "fake" and I remember telling you the world would eventually adjust, they would realise you were raised differently. I could go on and on but I 'ma whisper the rest in your cute lil ears! 😁 Today you turn 30, a significant number. May you continue to grow in wisdom, great health, prosperity, and abundant blessings. Happy birthday Queen B! ❤❤❤ #WorldBammyDay," he wrote.

Check out cute message Adekunle Gold sent to Simi as she marks birthday

A few days ago, Simi turned a year old and one person whose message was expected was that of her husband, Adekunle Gold. The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, April 19, 2019, where she shared a cute photo of Simi and himself and captioned it with a lovey-dovey quote;

"First Birthday as Mrs Kosoko 😉. Older by a year today, but you are sexier than ever. Happy Birthday Omo Charlie Champagne. Love you forever ❤️," he wrote.

The union between these two has remained one of the cutest love stories in the entertainment industry. We've seen them not just show off their beautiful love story but make every fan continue to pray for them to be together forever.