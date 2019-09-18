Tboss has for the first time shared a photo of her adorable daughter weeks after teasing fans with her maternal photos.

The beautiful reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, where she shared the beautiful photo of her daughter. She went on to caption the photo with a very cute and priceless caption.

"Flesh of my Flesh. Blood of my Blood. I will forever hold your heart even more tenderly than I would hold mine. I Love You -Always & Forever & a Day more💖💖💖#Masterpiece#DivineCompensation#Unapologetic#Noregrets #Journeytoforever#SoInLove#Purebliss#Gratefulheart💖#TheBestGiftEVER#TheBestDecisionOfMyLife#MyGreatestAchievement#BlessedBeyondWord#GlowIngFromWithin#Thanksforthelove#TheLordtrulymakesAllthingsbeautifulinhisowntime@atilary @axelleavery @simplysorrentino Thank you so much y’all 🙏🏽😊God Bless you..." she wrote.

Tboss kept the intimate details of her pregnancy from the eyes of the public even though the buzz about it was loud.

She, however, finally came out to talk about the pregnancy a few weeks after giving birth.

TBoss confirms birth of child, thanks everyone who stood by her

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram page a few weeks ago to announce the good news. According to her, she was excited about the reception she has been receiving fans and friends since the arrival of her baby.

"I wanna use this opportunity to express my immense appreciation to Each & Everyone who took out time to send me Congratulatory messages, prayers & well-wishes on the birth of my child. May God Bless you all & answer your prayers as well," she wrote.

She went on to debunk the photo of a baby that was been shared around on social media as her child. Recall TBoss' pregnancy has been a talking point for months now as she neither confirmed or denied being pregnant. Fans only got to find out about the pregnancy after photos from her visit to an Abuja based hospital got to social media.