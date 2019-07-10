There have been speculations that former BBNaija reality TV star, TBoss is pregnant, but these recently shared photos on social might put the rumours to rest.

A Facebook user had taken to her page to share photos of the reality TV star showing up at a popular diagnostic clinic in Abuja for an unknown reason. From the photos shared on Facebook, we would love for you guys to give your final verdict.

"Guess who I met at MEDICAID RADIO_DIAGNOSTIC CENTER @WUSE2 Today??? HEAVILY Pregnant Ex BBN CELEBRITY. HANTY is time u stop insulting ur followers n denying being pregnant. Wonder what's bad in celebrity being pregnant, dat u hv to deny it n insult pple. Forgetting dat as long as u remain in NAIJA we go see u somwia na. 😂😂😂 By d way, she looks way prettier in reality than on screen. Wishing her safe delivery," she wrote.

Is it safe to say TBoss is pregnant or not? Even though she has never denied or confirmed the pregnancy rumours, TBoss has certainly kept her personal life away from the spotlight.

A few weeks ago, she came out to debunk the rumours that she had a romantic relationship with music mogul, Ubi Franklin. According to her, they have never had an intimate affair as been speculated.

TBoss says she has never had any intimate affair with Ubi Franklin

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Live on Sunday, June 2, 2019. According to her, they have never gotten intimate to the point where they had to share a kiss.

"Let me just swear to you guys today, me and Ubi we have had nothing intimate when I say...we have haven't as much as kiss...never...no," she said. She went on to share a series of post where she revealed the reason behind her video.

According to her, she decided to make the video to clear the air over the notion that she was romantically linked to the music label exec, Ubi Franklin. Times without number, there have been speculations that TBoss was in a romantic relationship with Ubi Franklin.