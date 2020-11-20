Nigerian music veteran Charly Boy has recounted how his daughter, Dewy, broke the news to him about being a lesbian, four years ago.

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, November 20, 2020, the music star and activist narrated how he reacted when his daughter called him to break the news about her sexuality.

"For Parents Only. About 4yrs ago, my last Princess of the house called me from America, from her tone I was bracing up for whatever she was about to tell me especially when she kept saying to me, “daddy promise me you won’t get mad at me, or give up on me” he wrote.

"I am close with my children and I love dem to bits. They are my friend. But I wasn’t really ready for the “breaking news” my Princess Dewy had for me. When my child told me she is gay, a lesbian, I experienced a range of emotions, during dat phone conversation."

The grandfather said after she broke the news, he had so many thoughts including fears of parental failure, worry, and even stigmatisation for his daughter.

"So many things went through my mind, one of them included self-blame ("Did I do something wrong?") ("The child I thought I knew and loved no longer exists."), worry ("Will my child be discriminated against?) religious confusion ("Is my child damned to spend eternity in hell?"), and stigma ("What will people think of my child? Of me?")." he wrote.

"However, I kept pinching myself to calm down because I didn’t want my baby to shy away from me or for us to have a strained relationship. I loved my baby far too much."

"I first took a deep breath. And all I could say was, “are you sure?” I was hoping it was a prank but it was happening in real-time. Even though I was unusually calm through that conversation, my mind was wondering in all directions."

Charly Boy also recalled how he had even help lend a voice to the Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community in the country just months before his daughter came out.

"Months before this incident, I was lending my voice in support of LGTB rights in Nigeria. Is life playing tricks on me? Now my daughter is gay, why do I feel disappointed? Am I a hypocrite? How do I handle this bombshell?"

"I have faced many challenges in my life and won, I was determined to win this too. All I want is my Princesses Love, happiness, and Success in her life anything else is secondary. I told myself that I will get through this, and many months later I did."

"As a matter of fact, I now look back and find that I am grateful for the experience of having a gay or lesbian child. Nothing can come between me and any of my beautiful children. It is stupid to even think that having a gay child means that parents have failed. That’s some pedestrian thinking. Me, I love my gay daughter oooo. I love you Dewy❤️❤️❤️😍❤️😍"

In 2018, Dewy dropped a bombshell when she publicly shared photos of herself and her lover.

Later in an interview that same year, she revealed that it took her parents a while to adjust after she came out as a lesbian.