Celestial being Ayra Starr falls on stage, tells organiser to do better

Afrochella is an event aimed at celebrating Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs; this year’s edition was themed "Afrofuturism."

Starr was performing at this event yesterday, December 29, 2022, when she tripped on stage.

However, she stood up almost immediately and continued the show as if nothing had happened.

Taking to Twitter to express the painful experience, the self-acclaimed celestial being urged the event organisers to always clean the stage after every performer to avoid painful and unnecessary falls.

"Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artist performance , that fall was very unnecessary and painful," she wrote, after a tweet from her hoping that her crush never see the video of her tripping.

Legwork gone wrong: Asake suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage

YBNL signee, Asake, recently trended after a clip of his trouser tearing during a stage performance in the UK went viral.

The 'Organize' singer had his UK show last night, December 11, 2022, at the 02 Academy Brixton in London, when the wardrobe malfunction happened.

Asake was in his usual energetic and eccentric mode as he attempted legwork, but the result was not as pleasant as his trouser tore, causing the singer to improvise.