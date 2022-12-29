Celestial being Ayra Starr falls on stage, tells organiser to do better

While trying to give her fan an energetic performance of Mavin's 'Won Da Mo,' Mavin signee Ayra Starr fell on her back on the Afrochella Stage in Ghana.
Afrochella is an event aimed at celebrating Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs; this year’s edition was themed "Afrofuturism."
Starr was performing at this event yesterday, December 29, 2022, when she tripped on stage.
However, she stood up almost immediately and continued the show as if nothing had happened.
Taking to Twitter to express the painful experience, the self-acclaimed celestial being urged the event organisers to always clean the stage after every performer to avoid painful and unnecessary falls.
"Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artist performance , that fall was very unnecessary and painful," she wrote, after a tweet from her hoping that her crush never see the video of her tripping.
