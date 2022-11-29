RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake goes big in colorful music video for hit single 'Organise'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Man of the Year Asake has released the music video for his hit single 'Organise' off his record-breaking debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes'.

Asake
Asake

Artist: Asake

Recommended articles

Song Title: Organise

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 29th, 2022

Video Director: TG Omori

Length: 2 minutes 14 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: YBNL/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Asake has spared no expenses for his music videos this year and for his 7th collaboration with ace director TG Omori, he delivers a colorful video with multiple casts and exquisite settings. The video portrays Asake in his street don fashionista element while asserting his authority over those who are too smart for their own good.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake goes big in colorful music video for hit single 'Organise'

Asake goes big in colorful music video for hit single 'Organise'

AY celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with adorable family photos

AY celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with adorable family photos

Streaming Farms In Nigerian Music: The abominable apple everyone seems to be eating [Pulse Explainer]

Streaming Farms In Nigerian Music: The abominable apple everyone seems to be eating [Pulse Explainer]

'He slept into glory' - How Sammie Okposo passed away

'He slept into glory' - How Sammie Okposo passed away

Popular content creator Kie Kie welcomes first child

Popular content creator Kie Kie welcomes first child

Some of the most popular TV game shows of all time

Some of the most popular TV game shows of all time

Assurance secured?: Davido and Chioma spotted wearing 'wedding rings'

Assurance secured?: Davido and Chioma spotted wearing 'wedding rings'

Ria Sean leaves little to the imagination in 'Love Station' [Pulse Album Review]

Ria Sean leaves little to the imagination in 'Love Station' [Pulse Album Review]

Wizkid laments over his relationship status

Wizkid laments over his relationship status

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Ruger, BNXN

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance