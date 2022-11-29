Artist: Asake
Asake goes big in colorful music video for hit single 'Organise'
Man of the Year Asake has released the music video for his hit single 'Organise' off his record-breaking debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes'.
Song Title: Organise
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 29th, 2022
Video Director: TG Omori
Length: 2 minutes 14 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: YBNL/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Asake has spared no expenses for his music videos this year and for his 7th collaboration with ace director TG Omori, he delivers a colorful video with multiple casts and exquisite settings. The video portrays Asake in his street don fashionista element while asserting his authority over those who are too smart for their own good.
