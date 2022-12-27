ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse List: Top 5 fashion trends of 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

Another year of fashion wrapped.

The top fashion trends of 2022
The top fashion trends of 2022

Every year is full of so many fashion trends, from one person to another, there are so many fashion items we keep seeing everywhere. These outfits were the must-haves of 2022 and people rushed to get them.

If you didn’t buy these items, then we have to duff our hats to you because you are unshakeable against peer pressure.

Here are the most common fashion trends of 2022.

Jordans were so popular [Nike]
Jordans were so popular [Nike] Pulse Nigeria

Fake or real Nike’s, we saw it everywhere, whether male or female, almost everyone rocked a pair of Nike Jordans in different colours and designs and on almost every outfit. From jeans to gowns or even native attire, Jordans were one of the footwear people loved to buy.

Boyfriend jeans were also wildly popular [Jumia]
Boyfriend jeans were also wildly popular [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

Ladies, put their tight jeans to the side and rocked the hell out of these free-fitting trousers. The versatility of this trend is unmatched because it looks great on every woman's figure and shape.

Toke in a corset [instagram/tokemakinwa]
Toke in a corset [instagram/tokemakinwa] Pulse Nigeria

This was definitely the year of the corset gowns, especially for brides and party guests. If you wanted to slay at any event and you didn't buy or make a corset gown then you were going to feel so left out. Corset tops also became increasingly popular. It was definitely one of the top trends of 2022.

Crop tops were wild popular [ubuy]
Crop tops were wild popular [ubuy] Pulse Nigeria

These tops that stopped just right on the navel were everywhere this year. There are no boyfriend jeans without crop tops and this year, crop tops were all the rave. Plus, celebrities like Ayra Starr and Tems did a very good job of making these crop tops. It was really popular.

Crocs were this year's top trend {Getty Images}
Crocs were this year's top trend {Getty Images} Business Insider USA

The number one trend of 2022, certainly had to be crocs. Out of obscurity, these crocodile-shaped plastic half-shoes became the most common fashion item. People began wearing everything and for everything. They even launched in Nigeria. If you didn’t get crocs, you can withstand peer pressure. Plus, the original crocs became so expensive.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

