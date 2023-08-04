Celebrities are humans too - Eniola Badmus on Tiktoker's jail sentence

She issued a statement on her verified Twitter account addressing the issue of the defamation, and the negative comments she received as a result of it.

The actress began her series of tweets by saying, "I will like to address an issue that has been plaguing social media platforms and online communities: defamatory statements about me. How do you wake up, go on social media and pull people down by making false/negative comments about them?"

Going on she stressed the need for people to remember that celebrities are human too, as well as the importance of mental health because some may struggle with depression as a result of negativity. She identified different time frames in which she received backlash online; when she was fat, during her weight loss journey, and when she showed public support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She concluded her writeup saying saying, "Celebrities are human too, we have blood running through our veins like you. No one judges your choice or approach to life in your corner, so why judge me on personal and human actions?"

This comes after the actress sued the tiktoker, Blessing in court on grounds of defamation for calling her a pimp. She alleged that Badmus connected young women to rich politicians for money. This video made rounds across social media, causing significant damage to the star's reputation.

At the High Court on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Blessing was sentenced to 3 years in prison for cyberstalking, with the option of paying the sum of ₦‎150,000.