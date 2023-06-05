The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eniola Badmus receives Certificate of Appreciation from Seyi Tinubu

Anna Ajayi

The actress proudly showcased the certificate on her Instagram page.

Eniola Badmus has received an award for her dutiful contributions. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

The Renewed Hope concert, which took place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Abuja, witnessed a captivating lineup of performances by some of Nigeria's top music artists, including KCee, Timaya, Fireboy, and Olamide.

The actress’ invaluable contributions to the success of the election and the part she played in the concert did not go unnoticed, as she was presented with a certificate of appreciation by none other than Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

Overwhelmed with joy, the thespian took to her Instagram page to share the news with her legion of fans, proudly displaying the certificate.

Expressing her gratitude for being recognised for her efforts in making the event a resounding success, the actress conveyed her heartfelt appreciation.

"This actually goes a long way in my heart being rewarded for your effort and a successful delivery of a great event... Big big shoutout to @seyitinubu. I'm grateful," she enthusiastically captioned the post.

Eniola Badmus, known for her outstanding performances in various Nigerian movies, is not only a professional film actress and scriptwriter but also an entertainer and a social media influencer. Her breakthrough role came in 2008 when she starred in the widely acclaimed movie Jenifa.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

