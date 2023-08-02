ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tiktoker who defamed Eniola Badmus sentenced to 3 years for cyber stalking

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

And thus, a scapegoat has been made.

The lady Eniola Badmus sued to court has been sentenced to 3 years
The lady Eniola Badmus sued to court has been sentenced to 3 years

Recommended articles

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal high court convicted her on two counts of cyberstalking on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after she pled guilty to the charges.

He added that the offense contravened sections 24 (1) (b), (2) (a) (c), and 27 of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015. He did, however, give her the option of paying a fine of ₦‎150,000 instead of a jail sentence.

Before arresting the tiktoker, Badmus had made a post to her instsgram, saying Trend carefully. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]
Before arresting the tiktoker, Badmus had made a post to her instsgram, saying "Trend carefully". [Instagram/EniolaBadmus] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The accusation states that between December 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos, Nwakaego and a person named Chimabia, who is now at large conspired to perpetrate the crime, the latter is now reportedly in the wind.

The Tiktoker was arrested by the actress in July for the defamatory statements she made by calling her a pimp. The video she made circulated on social media for days and according to Badmus' legal counsel, caused significant harm to her public image. Shortly after, Badmus had the Tiktoker arrested on the grounds of defamation in the dead of the night on July 22, 2023.

After arresting Blessing, Badmus refused to listen to her pleas and assured that the matter would be settled in court. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]
After arresting Blessing, Badmus refused to listen to her pleas and assured that the matter would be settled in court. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus] Pulse Nigeria

After being reprimanded by the police Blessing alleged that she defamed the actress in order to pay her rent. Going further, she disclosed that she was paid ₦200,000 by Chimabia to lie against the star.

In her words, "So, one of my friends said if I should come out and talk about Miss Eniola Badmus that he was going to send me N200,000 because I told him about my rent. So that was what prompted the video in the first place. So I’m so sorry. I just did it because of the money. I was so desperate to pay my house rent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress is yet to speak on the verdict.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Poco Lee teases new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Zinoleesky

Poco Lee teases new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Zinoleesky

Tiktoker who defamed Eniola Badmus sentenced to 3 years for cyber stalking

Tiktoker who defamed Eniola Badmus sentenced to 3 years for cyber stalking

Kanayo O Kanayo is Nollywood's most iconic ritualist — the actor hates it

Kanayo O Kanayo is Nollywood's most iconic ritualist — the actor hates it

'Mikolo' official trailer promises teenage adventure into a mystical world

'Mikolo' official trailer promises teenage adventure into a mystical world

4 Nigerian movies leaving and coming to Netflix this August

4 Nigerian movies leaving and coming to Netflix this August

Some people just hate me for no reason - 'BBNaija' star CeeC

Some people just hate me for no reason - 'BBNaija' star CeeC

BBNaija's Dorathy pens sweet message to former housemate Prince on his birthday

BBNaija's Dorathy pens sweet message to former housemate Prince on his birthday

All you need to know about Nollywood's first movie to be shot on Sony Venice 2 camera

All you need to know about Nollywood's first movie to be shot on Sony Venice 2 camera

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita Daniels believes that no woman should leave her husband and children to become a single mother. [Instagram/rita.daniels]

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Former Big Brother housemate Hermes wants to be added to the ongoing Al Stars show

Hermes pleads with organisers to be added to 'BBNaija All Stars'

Hilda Bassey announces that she is joining Enioluwa in his #whenweread campaign [Instagram/Hildabaci]

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths