RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B to cover cost of funeral for victims of deadly fire incident in New York

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Several people lost their lives during the inferno on Jan 9, 2022.

American rapper Cardi B [Instagram/IamCardiB]
American rapper Cardi B [Instagram/IamCardiB]

American rapper Cardi B has pledged to cover the cost of the funeral for all the victims of the deadly fire incident that happened in New York.

Recommended articles

A wildfire ripped across a 120-unit apartment building in the Bronx, New York, earlier in the month killing several residents including children.

"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," Cardi B told TMZ.

Scenes from the 120 unit apartment building that was ripped apart by fire [TMZ]
Scenes from the 120 unit apartment building that was ripped apart by fire [TMZ] Pulse Nigeria

The music star a native of New York is working with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to make sure everyone is covered, and the wishes of their families are met.

Several people lost their lives during the inferno on Jan 9, 2022.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cardi B to cover cost of funeral for victims of deadly fire incident in New York

Cardi B to cover cost of funeral for victims of deadly fire incident in New York

Wizkid, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage nominated for NAACP awards

Wizkid, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage nominated for NAACP awards

Grammys rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas

Grammys rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas

Fashion icon and former Vogue Editor-at-large, André Leon Talley dies at 73

Fashion icon and former Vogue Editor-at-large, André Leon Talley dies at 73

Top Nollywood actors of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top Nollywood actors of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Davido goes 'crazy', intensifies battle with cousin over governorship ambition

Davido goes 'crazy', intensifies battle with cousin over governorship ambition

BBNaija's Ka3na says her marriage is over

BBNaija's Ka3na says her marriage is over

Fireboy DML, Wizkid, & Tems receive nods at the NAACP Image awards

Fireboy DML, Wizkid, & Tems receive nods at the NAACP Image awards

Seyi Shay is engaged

Seyi Shay is engaged

Trending

'Shut up your mouth' - Eedris Abdulkareem drags Charly Boy over 2004 incident with 50 Cent

Nigerian music stars Eedris Abdulkareem and Charly Boy [Instagram/AbdulkareemEedris] [Instagram/CharlyBoy]

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new Land Cruisers for being a good wife (WATCH)

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new land cruisers in romantic video (WATCH)

'Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye West' - DJ Cuppy

American rapper Kanye West, DJ Cuppy and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote [Instagram/KanyeGoatWest] [Instagram/CuppyMusic] [Instagram/DangoteFanpage]

NDLEA reveals reason behind arrest of Instagram comedian DGeneral

Nigerian skit maker Sunday Joshua popularly known as DGeneral [Instagram/DGeneral]