Cardi B to cover cost of funeral for victims of deadly fire incident in New York

American rapper Cardi B has pledged to cover the cost of the funeral for all the victims of the deadly fire incident that happened in New York.
Several people lost their lives during the inferno on Jan 9, 2022.
A wildfire ripped across a 120-unit apartment building in the Bronx, New York, earlier in the month killing several residents including children.
"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," Cardi B told TMZ.
The music star a native of New York is working with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to make sure everyone is covered, and the wishes of their families are met.
