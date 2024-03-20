ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The musician said that she was scared of getting negative feedback on the internet.

Cardi B
Cardi B

Recommended articles

For fans and critics alike, the admission was a startling reminder of the toll that fame can exact on mental health.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker, known for her vibrant personality and unapologetic presence, revealed a more vulnerable side during the interview. Despite her colossal success and legion of fans, Cardi B admitted that the constant barrage of criticism and negative comments on social media platforms had a profound impact on her, to the point where it deterred her from engaging in her craft and even her personal life.

“I just feel like I lost myself with everything,” Cardi B confessed, articulating the pressure that stemmed not only from the public but from within the music industry itself. The expectation to continually produce hits and maintain a certain image seemed to have cornered the 31-year-old artist into a state of apprehension. “A lot of music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, ‘She’s afraid to drop an album, she’s afraid to drop music,'” she recollected, highlighting the narrative that seemed to follow her throughout 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The past year saw Cardi B in a musical hiatus, with the exception of “Bongos,” a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. It was a stark contrast to the flurry of singles and her highly acclaimed album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. “Like last year, I barely dropped music,” she noted, expressing how the fear of public scrutiny had paralysed her artistic expression. “It’s just like I was just afraid to do everything.”

Her candid admission sheds light on the often overlooked aspect of celebrity - the intense scrutiny and expectation that can sometimes overshadow the art itself. Cardi B’s experience is a poignant reminder of the real human emotions that operate behind the glitz and glamour, bringing to the fore the conversation on mental health and the pressures of fame.

As the music world digests Cardi B’s heartfelt disclosure, there’s hope that her bravery in sharing her story will not only humanise the celebrity experience but also encourage a more compassionate and understanding interaction in the digital age. For now, fans can only hope that this revelation marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cardi B, one where she finds the strength to reclaim her space in the music industry, unencumbered by fear.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I did not feel welcomed - Beyoncé addresses country music backlash

I did not feel welcomed - Beyoncé addresses country music backlash

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career

Bagetti makes a bold entrance with 'New Dawn' EP

Bagetti makes a bold entrance with 'New Dawn' EP

Rita Edochie seeks fans' financial support for ailing Muonagor's treatment

Rita Edochie seeks fans' financial support for ailing Muonagor's treatment

Nollywood producer Ikechukwu 'Andy Best' Nnadi passes away

Nollywood producer Ikechukwu 'Andy Best' Nnadi passes away

Ariana Grande to pay ex-husband $1.25 million in divorce settlement

Ariana Grande to pay ex-husband $1.25 million in divorce settlement

Drake gifts $25,000 to pregnant fan who asked him to be her rich baby daddy

Drake gifts $25,000 to pregnant fan who asked him to be her rich baby daddy

5 notable records held by Nigerian gospel music star Sinach

5 notable records held by Nigerian gospel music star Sinach

'Big Brother Naija' star Angel reacts to claims that she and Soma broke up

'Big Brother Naija' star Angel reacts to claims that she and Soma broke up

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rita Dominic in Tubo [Bellanaijastyle]

Rita Dominic opens up on how she handled 'snide comments' for being unmarried

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction