Burna Boy reveals why he doesn't run giveaways on social media

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He owns a foundation called The REACH, though which he does his charitable work.

Burna Boy, through his foundation, renovated a home for disabled persons in Rivers State this month.
Burna Boy, through his foundation, renovated a home for disabled persons in Rivers State this month.

In a clip from the singer's recent Instagram live session, he stressed that he prefers to do his charitable work off the internet.

He said, "Me I no dey do all this one. I only do giveaways to places that matter and most of them are not on the internet. Dem no know wetin be Instagram."

True to his words, Burna Boy has done a series of charitable work, most recently in March 2024, when he partnered with his non-profit organisation, The REACH Foundation Nigeria to renovate a dilapidated home in Rivers State.

The facility called the Cheshire Home, located in Borokiri Port Harcourt, was home to the physically challenged in the city and blossomed until financial challenges made it impossible to maintain. Burna Boy, through REACH restored it to its former glory.

At the unveiling of the refurbished building on March 21, 2024, the chairperson of the Board of Directors of The REACH Foundation, Halliday Floretta said, “We sincerely thank the sponsor for supporting this Cheshire Home renovation project, we lack words to appreciate Mr. Damini Ogulu and his team for their continuous trust in the Reach Foundation, through their numerous supports, we have been able to impact several communities and lives."

Back in 2020, during the historical ENDSARS protests, Burna Boy created a relief under REACH called ProjectProtectng, for victims of police brutality across the country.

The singer said, “I have created a sub-fund under my charity – The Reach called (@ProjectProtectng) to help protesters that are wrongfully harmed/arrested by SARS during and after these protests. This is a fund for the people by the people.”

In September 2020, the singer also through The REACH donated food to communities in Rivers State. The areas reached were Kalasunji, Queenstown and Epele-Ama in Opobo, and over 300 families were fed.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

